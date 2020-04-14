Home

Jerry E. Frauhiger


1935 - 2020
Jerry E. Frauhiger Obituary
Jerry E. Frauhiger, 84, Bluffton, passed away at 4:55 a.m. April 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 5, 1935, to the late Adam and Esther (Schaefer) Frauhiger. Jerry married Mae M. (Mowery) Dec. 28, 1956, in Bluffton; she preceded him in death Sept. 11, 2013.
Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960 and 1961-1962.He was a member of the American
Legion Post 468 of Berne, VFW Geneva and Moose Lodge 1311 in Decatur. He enjoyed playing euchre, riding his bicycle and moped around town, and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Among survivors are two children, Jeff (Dawn) Frauhiger of Bluffton and Jenny (Ryan) Neuenschwander of Berne; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother, Oscar "Bud" (Esther) Frauhiger of Bluffton; and sister, Mindy Seiner of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Ada Bushee and Evelyn Felger.
Private family service's will be held at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with
Doyle Frauhiger officiating.
Burial will take place at the Fairview Cemetery, Bluffton.
Preferred memorials are to the and Heart to Heart Hospice, Fort Wayne.
Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 11, 2020
