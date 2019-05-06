Home

FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Jerry L. Beitler


1948 - 2019
Jerry L. Beitler Obituary
Jerry L. Beitler, 70, New Haven, passed away May 3, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Adams County Aug. 23, 1948, to the late Carl and Martha I. (Resh) Beitler. On May 11, 1985, he married Mary Lee Dull.
Jerry worked for Parker Hanifin in New Haven. He was a member of the American Legion, and a former member of the Redman's Lodge and Moose Lodge. He served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam.
Among survivors are his wife of 33 years, Mary Lee Beitler of New Haven; son, Matthew Beitler of Fort Wayne; daughter, Jennifer (Jim) Neal of Sarasota, Florida; four brothers, Ed Beitler of New Haven, Ronnie Beitler of Decatur, Mike Beitler of Fort Wayne and Brian Beitler of Decatur; four sisters, Karen Beitler of Bluffton, Marlene Beitler of New Haven, Gloria Gonzales of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Tammy Neilands of Fort Wayne; and two granddaughters.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Fairhaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St. in Fort Wayne, with Pastor Chuck Fenwick officiating. Burial will be in Ray Cemetery in Monroe.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, and for one hour prior to services Thursday, all at Fairhaven Funeral Home.
Preferred memorials are to the American Legion.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on May 7, 2019
