Jerry L. McIntosh
1942 - 2020
Jerry L. McIntosh, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. He was born in Decatur March 9,1942, to Lohnas and Josephine (Smith) McIntosh.
Jerry graduated from Decatur High School in 1960. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Manchester College in 1963, his Master of Arts degree from Ball State University in 1966 and a Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1972 from Indiana University Law School, Indianapolis. He was a former schoolteacher for five years, starting when he was 20 years old.
He served as an attorney at law for 48 years in the Fort Wayne area and was a member of the Indiana Bar Association and the Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity.
He was active in the Boy Scouts of America in his youth, traveled throughout the United States and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Jerry was a former state Judicial Coordinator for the Indiana Criminal Justice Planning Agency and was a 55-year member of the Decatur Masonic Lodge, Fort Wayne Scottish Rite and a 25-year member of the Fort Wayne Mizpah Shrine.
Jerry collected World War militaria, stamps, history books and trains and professes to have read 3,000 books in the last 50 years. He has traveled with his family to 37 countries since 1969 with an emphasis on Italy, Germany and Russia. He was an avid IU basketball fan.
Among survivors are his wife of 38 years, Christine McIntosh of Fort Wayne; children, Emily (Joe) Woodson of Fort Wayne, Dr. Ian (Kristina) McIntosh of Fort Wayne, Misty (Joe) Kieffer of Leo, Indiana, and Jessica McIntosh (Sean Price) of Bloomington; 13 grandchildren; brother, Dr. Tom McIntosh of Grapevine, Texas; and a sister, Linda (Andrew) Gardella of Jacksonville, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 13 at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the funeral home, with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. the same day.
Burial will follow the services at Decatur Cemetery.
Online condolences may made at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
