Jessie R. Hurst, 53, of Marion, Indiana, and formerly of Decatur, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Adams County Jan. 22, 1967, to Mike and Dorothy (Brodbeck) Hurst, and was raised by his uncle and aunt, Glen and Donnabelle Geyer. On Sept. 10, 2020, he married Salinda (Nash) Hurst; she survives in Marion.
He was a member of Grace Fellowship Church.
Among survivors are his uncle, Glen Geyer of Decatur; son, Anthony Hurst of Decatur; brother, Kim Hurst of Decatur; and two cousins, Butch Affolder and Linda Lose. Jessie was "Pappy" to 10 grandchildren, who will miss him greatly.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation two hours prior, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Pastor Dan York will officiate and burial will take place at Decatur Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Riley Children's Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.