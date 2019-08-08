|
|
Jim Pennington, 58, Linn Grove, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Jim was born in Bluffton June 28, 1961, to Carl E. and Gladys N. (Lee) Pennington. He married Erin (Gallmeyer) Pennington July 11, 2015, at the Ouabache State Park.
He attended South Adams High School and worked maintenance for FCC-Adams for the last eight years. Jim enjoyed IU basketball, golfing, fishing, watching the Raiders and camping with his family.
Among survivors are his wife, Erin Pennington of Linn Grove; eight children, Taya Patch, Taren Bauman, Casey (John) Smith, Jimmy (April) Pennington, Zach Pennington, Taylea (Rodney) McKean, Austin Pennington and Madison Pennington, and three bonus children, Miles Ford, Marcus Ford and Raven Ford; 22 grandchildren; his mother, Gladys Pennington of Geneva; and four siblings, Matt W. Pennington, Carl Leon Pennington, both of Geneva, Rex A. Pennington of Monroe and Mary A. Pennington of Bryant.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl E. Pennington; and two brothers, Bill and Scott Pennington; and one grandchild, Darius.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday and from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Pastor Wilbur Taylor will officiate and burial will follow at Stahl cemetery.
Per Jim's wishes, the family asks those attending Jim's visitation or service dress casually or wear your favorite sports clothing.
Preferred memorials are to the family.
Arrangements handled by Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
Online condolences may be made at www.thomarich.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019