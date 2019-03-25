|
|
Jimmy E. Hess, 56, Decatur, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Jimmy was born in Decatur on March 29, 1962, to the late Robert and Ida (McClish) Hess. On Dec. 26, 1987, he married Paula M. Garwood; she survives in Decatur.
Jimmy worked for Prestress.
Among survivor are a daughter, Amber N. (Levi Kline) Hess of Decatur; brother, Robert (Betty) Hess of Decatur; four sisters, Carolyn Hart of Findley, Ohio, Janet (Jose) Berlanga of Decatur, Dianna (Jerry) Longardner of Avilla and Faith (Daniel) Fairchild of Decatur; sister-in-law, Judy Hess of Willshire, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Unique Hess, Amelia and Ryder Kline.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard and Wayman Hess; and a sister, Marsha Deardorf.
Per Jimmy's request, there will be no visitation or services.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 23, 2019