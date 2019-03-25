Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Hess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy E. Hess


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jimmy E. Hess Obituary
Jimmy E. Hess, 56, Decatur, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Jimmy was born in Decatur on March 29, 1962, to the late Robert and Ida (McClish) Hess. On Dec. 26, 1987, he married Paula M. Garwood; she survives in Decatur.
Jimmy worked for Prestress.
Among survivor are a daughter, Amber N. (Levi Kline) Hess of Decatur; brother, Robert (Betty) Hess of Decatur; four sisters, Carolyn Hart of Findley, Ohio, Janet (Jose) Berlanga of Decatur, Dianna (Jerry) Longardner of Avilla and Faith (Daniel) Fairchild of Decatur; sister-in-law, Judy Hess of Willshire, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Unique Hess, Amelia and Ryder Kline.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard and Wayman Hess; and a sister, Marsha Deardorf.
Per Jimmy's request, there will be no visitation or services.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now