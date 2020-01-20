|
|
Joan Arlene King, 78, Rockford, Ohio, passed away at 3:27 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia. She was born in Decatur Nov. 11, 1941, to the late Chester and Anna LaVaughn (Railing) Barker. On Dec. 30, 1960, Joan married the love of her life, John Junior King, who recently passed away. Together, they shared many years of memories.
She was a 1960 graduate of Pleasant Mills High School.
Joan and John lived in Rockford the past 57 years, coming from Pleasant Mills. She, along with her husband, was a lifelong farmer in Rockford. Joan also worked many years for CTS in Berne, and Teleflex in Van Wert, Ohio, from which she retired. She loved her family and taking care of them, especially her grandchildren. Joan could always be found mowing her lawn, a pastime she thoroughly enjoyed.
Among survivors are her sons, Neil (Tami Dutcher) King, Michael (Ann) King and Scott King; daughters, Diann Searight (Eric Sanders), Faye (Rod) Cheek and Mary (Kenny) Stocklin; 20 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Terry King, Dean (Kathleen) King and Wilford Pete Davis; and sisters-in-law, Carolyn Sue Braun, Linda (Robert) Railey, Rita (Ken) Johnson, Kaki Barker and Marcile King.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Barker; and brothers-in-law, Leonard King and Floyd Braun; and sisters-in-law, Shirley King and Bernice Davis.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Ken Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, and one hour prior to services Wednesday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Rockford Historical Society; or to Parkway FFA.
Online condolences may be made at www.ketchamripley.com.
Arrangements handled by Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home, 111 W. First Street, Rockford, OH 45882.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Jan. 21, 2020