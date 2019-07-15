Joan M. Bohnke, 87, Decatur, passed away Saturday July 13, 2019, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born in Fort Wayne Aug. 26, 1931, to the late Herman and Mildred (Dill) VonGunten. On July 15, 1951, she married Dr. Harold W. Bohnke; he preceded her in death June 17, 2004.

Joan was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Decatur, PSI IOTA XI Sorority and volunteered for many years at North Adams Community Schools. She also worked at her husband's practice for many years.

Among survivors are a son, Eric (Debby) Bohnke of Fort Wayne; two daughters, Julie (Andrew) Brenner of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Holly (Phillip) Degitz of Decatur; five grandchildren, Dane Bohnke of Fort Wayne, Chelsea (Josh) Taylor of Decatur, Seth (Ashlie) Garner of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Ean and Rendi Degitz, both of Decatur; and six great-grandchildren, Bryson, Aiden, Colton and Jessalyn Garner, and Natalie and Rylie Taylor.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brittany Bohnke, in 2018; and a brother, Dale VonGunten.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Haggard Sefton Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the or Zion United Church of Christ.

Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

