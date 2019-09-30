|
|
John F. Habegger, 77, Linn Grove, passed away early Saturday morning, Sept. 28, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Berne Feb. 12, 1942, to the late Ellis F. and Lenora (Neuenschwander) Habegger. He attended Berne French and graduated in 1960. John married Judy A. (Mason) in Bluffton Sept. 2, 1962; she survives.
He worked for CTS Printing in Berne for 42 years and retired in 2002. He was a member of Living Water United Church in Bluffton, where he served on the church board, lay leader, Sunday school teacher and Sunday school superintendent.
John enjoyed collecting baseball memorabilia, he was a lifelong "Dodger Fan," working in his flower and vegetable garden and, most of all, spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Among survivors are a daughter; Dawn R. (Chris) Kreigh of Linn Grove; son, Scott A. Habegger of Ossian; granddaughter, Mikala (Colton) Watson; three great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Sawyer and Sadie Watson; and two brothers, Paul L. (Donna) Habegger of N. Manchester and Jarod L. Habegger of Berne.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Living Water United Church, 6486S 700E, Bluffton. Pastor Clark Stoller will officiate. Burial will follow immediately at the Old Salem Cemetery, Bluffton.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220E S.R. 124 Bluffton, and one hour prior to the service Friday at the Church.
Preferred memorials are to Living Water United Church, Bluffton.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019