John J. "Jack" Brunton, 92, Decatur, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest. He was born in Adams County Sept. 29, 1927, to the late John H. and Jessie (Holthouse) Brunton. On Jan. 17, 1953, he married Alice V. Geimer.
He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic and was a member of the Holy Name Society. He was a graduate of Decatur Catholic High School and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Msgr. J.J. Seimetz Council 864.
Jack served his country as a Cryptographer in the United States Air Force during World War II. He was the Regional Accounts Manager for Bigelow Carpets, retiring after 30 years.
Among survivors are his wife of 67 years, Alice V. Brunton of Decatur; five daughters, Janet (Shawn) Rees of Grapevine, Texas, Judy (David) Burckel of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Barbara (Mark) Forstall of Denham Springs, Louisiana, Becky (Patrick) Thesier of Cicero, Indiana, and Nancy (James) Meiner of Indianapolis; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Phil and Paul Brunton; and a sister, Joan Keller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, and Military Honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 3:30 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic School or Masses.
