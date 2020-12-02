John L. Kleinknight, 71, Geneva, passed away at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Bluffton Sunday, Jan. 9, 1949. He married Bernadine (Gentis) Kleinknight Saturday, July 21, 1990, in Geneva; she survives in Geneva.
John was a 1967 graduate of Southern Wells High School, and formerly attended the Phoenix United Methodist Church. John retired from Franklin Electric after 44 years of service. He was the former fire chief of the Geneva Volunteer Fire Department, and was a member of the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association. He enjoyed John Deere tractors and mowers. John loved his dog Noodle.
Among survivors are his son, Jamie (Mandy) Kleinknight of Decatur; daughter, Stephanie (Jim) Boggs of Bluffton; step-son, Corey (Jessica) Sparks of Bluffton; brothers, Micheal (Gwen) Grimm of Keystone, Indiana, David (Cherry) Grimm of Bluffton, Timothy (Tina) Kleinknight of Bluffton and Larry Kleinknight of Bluffton; sisters, Susan (Bill) Warren of Geneva and Beverly (Marvin) Saylers of Bluffton; sister-in-law, Yvette (Randy) Runkle of Bluffton; brothers-in-law, Tom (Kim) Gentis of Petroleum, Indiana, and Tracy (Rhonda) Gentis of McNatt, Indiana; grandchildren, Daniele Thomas of Decatur, Courtney Byrd of Fort Wayne, Tazza Moser of Berne, Loren Sparks of Berne, Brennen Sparks of Berne and Lincoln Sparks of Bluffton; and great-grandson, Hunter Hanni of Berne.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Kleinknight; mother, Mildred Irene (Clanin) Grimm; step-son, Lucus Sparks; and sister-in-law, Debbie Kemerly.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva, with Rev. Steve Sutton officiating. Interment will follow in the Stahl Cemetery in Wells County.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Geneva Volunteer Fire Department, 200 E. Line St., Geneva, IN, 46740.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing are required for those entering the funeral home.
Arrangements handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
