Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kocher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. Kocher


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John L. Kocher Obituary
John L. Kocher, 68, Decatur, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his residence. John was born in Decatur April 16, 1951, to the late James L. and Mildred (Wolfe) Kocher Jr. 
John was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church.
He graduated from Decatur High School and completed a 2-year degree from Lincoln Technical Institute. He was a man of many hobbies and worked as a mechanic for Schwartz Ford, where he achieved the level of Ford Master Automotive Technician.
John had a passion for antiques, working on cars and Sci-Fi movies. A spectacular handyman, he could fix anything and was willing to help anyone who asked for it.
He loved spending time with his family and he will truly be missed by many. 
Among survivors are his daughter, Lynsey (C.J.) Schwartz of Decatur; granddaughter, Fiona; his siblings, Mary (Donna Adams) Dygert of Boston, Massachusetts, Margaret (Tom) Magnan of Caravelle, Florida, Sheryl (Dick) Hamster and Vicki (Kenneth) Frazier-Sapp; his nieces and nephews, Andrew (Echo) Bond, Jane (Tim) Bond, Josie (Dan) Haspel, Sam Magnan, James (Miki) Hamstra, Joey (Nica) Hamstra, Katie (Kelly) Votolato and Ivy (Brodie) Wright.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Amy (Bill) Bond; and a brother, Jack Robinson.
Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, followed by a Memorial Service at 6 p.m. at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Pastor Randy Rossman will be officiating. Burial will be in Decatur Cemetery at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to the granddaughter's education fund or to the family.
Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.  
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -