|
|
John L. Kocher, 68, Decatur, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his residence. John was born in Decatur April 16, 1951, to the late James L. and Mildred (Wolfe) Kocher Jr.
John was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church.
He graduated from Decatur High School and completed a 2-year degree from Lincoln Technical Institute. He was a man of many hobbies and worked as a mechanic for Schwartz Ford, where he achieved the level of Ford Master Automotive Technician.
John had a passion for antiques, working on cars and Sci-Fi movies. A spectacular handyman, he could fix anything and was willing to help anyone who asked for it.
He loved spending time with his family and he will truly be missed by many.
Among survivors are his daughter, Lynsey (C.J.) Schwartz of Decatur; granddaughter, Fiona; his siblings, Mary (Donna Adams) Dygert of Boston, Massachusetts, Margaret (Tom) Magnan of Caravelle, Florida, Sheryl (Dick) Hamster and Vicki (Kenneth) Frazier-Sapp; his nieces and nephews, Andrew (Echo) Bond, Jane (Tim) Bond, Josie (Dan) Haspel, Sam Magnan, James (Miki) Hamstra, Joey (Nica) Hamstra, Katie (Kelly) Votolato and Ivy (Brodie) Wright.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Amy (Bill) Bond; and a brother, Jack Robinson.
Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, followed by a Memorial Service at 6 p.m. at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Pastor Randy Rossman will be officiating. Burial will be in Decatur Cemetery at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to the granddaughter's education fund or to the family.
Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Jan. 28, 2020