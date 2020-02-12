Home

Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
John R. Hart


1937 - 2020
John R. Hart Obituary
John R. Hart, 82, Decatur, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne. He was born in Adams County March 28, 1937, to the late Cliff and Gaynel (Secaur) Hart. John was united in marriage to Emily Knittle Dec. 7, 1971, in Decatur; she preceded him in death Feb. 7, 2012.
Among survivors are a step-son, John Kiser Jr. of Texas; brother, Jerry (Esther) Hart of Decatur; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Clifford Jr., Jim, Jack and Bob Hart; and two sisters, Gladys Hart in infancy and Ellen Striker.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Harold Klinker will officiate and burial will follow in Decatur Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the family (checks payable to Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes).
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 13, 2020
