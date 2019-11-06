|
John R. Smith, 82, formerly of Preble, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Millers at Oak Pointe in Columbia City. He was born in Adams County Jan. 28, 1937, to the late Adolph E. and Alice C. (Helmrich) Smith. John married Janet K. Rickord Jan. 12, 1973; she preceded him in death May 20, 2005.
John was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur. He was self-employed and general manager of his own business, J.R.S. Construction. John was a former member of the Moose Lodge, Decatur.
Among survivors are three sons, Jeff Smith of Fort Wayne, David (Wendy) Smith of Fishers and Brian (Latoya) Smith of San Diego, California; a daughter, Jamie (Todd) Eloph of Columbia City; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Smith; brother, Harvey Smith; and three sisters, Barbara Hand, Florence Williams and Edna Smith.
A funeral liturgy will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Father David Ruppert officiating. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service, also at the funeral home.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the Indiana Chapter of Multiple Sclerosis. Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 6, 2019