Jordan Dean Fuelling, 20, Decatur, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. Jordan was born in Decatur May 22, 2000, to Dean L. and Melinda A. (Eichenauer) Fuelling.
Jordan was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. He was a 2019 graduate of Bellmont High School and member of the National Honor Society, graduating Summa Cum Laude.
During his high school career, he played four years of soccer and basketball. He also umpired girls' summer league softball. He was currently doing course maintenance at the Cross Creek Golf Course in Decatur.
Among survivors are his parents, Dean and Melinda Fuelling of Decatur; two brothers, Jacob and Isaac Fuelling; paternal grandparents, Roger and Arlene Fuelling of Decatur; maternal grandparents, David and Judy Eichenauer of West Lafayette; aunts and uncles, Michele (Mike) Meyers of Fishers, Michael (Jennifer) Eichenauer of Fishers, Marc (Amanda) Eichenauer of Westfield, Beth (Mike) Quinn of Decatur, Jennifer Tweedy of Huntertown, Joshua (Sara) Fuelling of St. Charles, Missouri, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by an uncle, Joseph Tweedy.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, with Pastor Chris Gadlage officiating. Face masks are required for those attending. Burial will take place following services in the Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral. The family is requesting IU, Purdue or Bellmont dress attire.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to Adams County Community Foundation Jordan D. Fuelling Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.