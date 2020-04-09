|
|
Jordan Lee Warner, 30 of Grand Haven, Michigan, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Fort Wayne May 26, 1989, to Jeffery T. and Michele (Hoffman) Warner. Jordan was a 2008 graduate of Grand Haven High School, and was a long-time resident of Grand Haven. He was very involved in sports and played on the varsity golf league in high school.
He enjoyed staying active and being outside; playing lacrosse and snowmobiling. He loved to cook and was planning on starting culinary school this fall in order to become a better chef. Most of all, Jordan loved spending time with his daughter, Addison. He will be fondly remembered and missed by many.
Among survivors are his daughter, Addison Paige Warner; his parents, Jeffery and Michele Warner of Grand Haven; grandparents, Ralph (Connie) Warner and Sharon Mullins; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ronald and Shirley Hoffman.
A Celebration of Jordan's life will be held at Klaassen Family Funeral Home at a later date to be determined.
Preferred memorials are to the Addison Paige Warner College Fund, C/O PNC Bank.
Online condolences may be made at www.klaassenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020