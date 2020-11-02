Jose B. Berlanga, 68, Monroe, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. He was born in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, Aug. 3, 1952, to the late Francisco and Christina (Garcia) Berlanga. On Jan. 13, 1972, he married Janet K. Hess.
He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur.
He served his country as a Specialist 4th Class in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1972-1987.
Jose retired from the Michigan Construction Laborers' Local 1076 in Pontiac, Michigan.
Among survivors are his wife of 48 years, Janet K. Berlanga of Monroe; son, Michael Berlanga of Carson City, Michigan; two daughters, Paula Berlanga of Berne and Joey K. Berlange of Madison, Indiana; two brothers, Santos Berlanga of Rockford, Ohio, and Lupe Berlanga of Ohio City, Ohio; five sisters, Josephine Gonzales of Florida, Olivia Ortiz and Adelina Berlanga, both of Decatur, Janie Beahrs and Florie Bollenbacher, both of Rockford; grandchildren, Chris Berlanga, Samantha (Mark Roudebush) Berlanga, Julia Berlanga, Blake Berlanga, Daniella (Jerry McCray) Arguelles, Stevens Arguelles, Armando Arguelles, Enrique Arguelles, Jacob Berlanga Sr., Jashawn (Maci Harkless) Berlanga and Justin Berlanga; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Frank, Roy, Richard and Juan Berlanga; and a sister, Rosalinda Paloma.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert presiding. Military Honors will by rendered at the church following Mass by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m. A private burial will follow for the immediate family in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford.
