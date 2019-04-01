Joseph J. "Joey" Schindler, 56, Decatur, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Decatur Feb. 28, 1963, to Joseph E. and Janet M. (Grandstaff) Schindler.

He was a 1981 graduate of Bellmont High School. Joey was a self-employed painter and drywall finisher, working with his father, the late Joseph E. Schindler, and then with Tony Faurote from the 1970s to the '90s. He also did maintenance work for Bandidos Mexican Restaurant in Fort Wayne.

Joey enjoyed Kawasaki Motorcycles and liked attending farm shows.

Among survivors are his mother, Janet M. Schindler of Decatur; two brothers, Steven J. Schindler of Sanford, Florida, and John J. Schindler of Decatur; two sisters, Juli (Timothy) Sordelet of Columbia City and Suzanne (Wes) Bloemker of Naples, Florida; two nieces, Caroline Bloemker and Dana Sordelet; a nephew, Bradley (Angelina) Sordelet; and a special friend, Lisa Kocher.

Per his request there will be no services or visitation.

He will be buried next to his father in the Decatur Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019