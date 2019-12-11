|
Joseph M. Goebel, 67, Decatur, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, after a hard battle with ALS. He was born in Decatur Dec. 6, 1951, to the late Maurice and Cecilia (Noonan) Goebel. He was united in marriage to Karen J. (Irwin) Goebel April 19, 1986; she survives.
Joe was a lifelong parishioner at St. Mary of Assumption Catholic Church. He worked at Bunge North America (Central Soya) for 47 years, 11 months.
In his leisure time, Joe enjoyed working with model trains. He had numerous train pictures published into books. He loved to travel with his wife and daughters, and the company of his pets.
Among survivors are his beloved daughters, Jane and Elizabeth.
A funeral liturgy will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Father David Ruppert will be officiating and burial will be immediately follow in Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, two hours prior to services at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home; or The ALS Association.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019