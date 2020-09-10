Joseph T. Loshe, 89, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest. He was born in Adams County April 27, 1931, to the late Bernard T. and Frances H. (Meyer) Loshe. On June 18, 1955, he married Barbara Sue Carter; after 62 years of marriage, she preceded him in death March 14, 2018.
He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and was a 1950 graduate of Decatur Catholic High School. He was a member of the Holy Name Society and the Knights of Columbus Msgr. J.J. Seimetz Council 864.
Joe served his country in the United States Army as a Corporal during the Korean War. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 43.
He was a skilled painter, and for more than 25 years was the co-owner of Loshe & Meyer Decorating.
Among survivors are three daughters, Geri Ann (Mark) Pollock of Monroeville, Debra (Chris) Marbach and Linda Price, both of Decatur; three sons, Jeffrey (Crystal) Loshe of Bluffton, Thomas (Donna) Loshe of Merritt Island, Florida, and Steven (Teresa) Loshe of Decatur; brother, Ronald Loshe of Decatur; sister, Joyce Faurote of Decatur; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Bowman; grandson, Branden Loshe; two brothers, Charles Loshe and Kenneth Loshe; and a sister, Rita Linder.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert presiding. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, with Military Honors rendered by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 2:30 p.m.
Memorials may be made to ACCF Angel Alzheimer's Fund; or St. Mary's Catholic Church.
