Joyce Klosterman
1936 - 2020
Joyce Klosterman, 83, Berne, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Swiss Village. Joyce was born in Decatur Aug. 9, 1936, to the late Lawrence H. and Esther L. (Patterson) Franklin. Joyce was first married to David C. Embler; he survives. She then married Louis A. Klosterman; he preceded her in death June 2, 2009.
She was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen since 2010. Joyce was a 1955 Decatur High School graduate. She retired as a teacher's aide for Valley Elementary School in Beavercreek, Ohio.
Among survivors are a son, David C. Embler Jr. of Bluffton; daughter, Jill Elizabeth (Jeff) Clinton of Panama City, Florida; brother, Patrick (Nanette) Franklin of San Jose, California; and five grandchildren, Jessica, Elizabeth, David, Kristin and Jeffrey. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert G. Franklin.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen, 11555 US-27, Decatur, with Pastor Peter Brock presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen's 175th Anniversary Mission Fund.
Arrangements are being handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
