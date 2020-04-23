|
|
Juanita "Neady" Cress, 89, Decatur, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 22, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest. She was born in Monroeville Aug. 18, 1930, to Allen and Frances (Draper) Adams. On Dec. 22, 1951, she married Duane I. Cress; he preceded her in death May 31, 2004.
Neady was a member of Mt. Victory Church in Decatur.
She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her grandchildren and babysitting.
Among survivors are her sons, Stan E. (Marilyn) Cress of Convoy, Ohio, Lynn I. (Karen) Cress and Tom A. Cress, both of Decatur; daughter, Becky (Denis) Rumschlag of Decatur; three granddaughters, Shelly (Dan) Shivley, Erin Cress and Amy (Kory) Hart; six grandsons, Michael (Jill) Cress, Ryan Cress, Craig (fiancee, Nancy Sygnavong) Rumschlag, Adam Rumschlag, Tyler (fiancee, Kylie Sauer) Cress and Andy (Chelsea) Cress; and 10 great-grandchildren, Nate Shively, Claire Shivley, Dylan Cress, Lucas Cress, Morgan Cress, Olivia Rumschlag, Lauren Hart, Kaiden Hart, Conner Cress and Bowen Cress.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Leona Alcanter and Virginia Longwell; and five brothers, Don Adams, Paul Adams, Bud Adams, Roy Adams and Eugene Adams.
A drive-by visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur. When a visitor arrives, he or she will be directed to follow a path which allows them to greet the family. Attendees must remain inside the vehicle at all times to ensure social distancing. This has been approved by the Adams County Health Department. In lieu of flowers, preffered memorials are to Mt. Victory Church or Heart to Heart Hospice
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 24, 2020