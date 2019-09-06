|
Judith A. "Judy" Martin, 71, Decatur, passed away Tuesday evening, Sept. 3, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. She was born in Decatur Sept. 3, 1948, to the late Don L. and Mildred M. (Stonebraker) Hakes. She was united in marriage to Lowell F. Martin Aug. 3, 1968, in Decatur; he survives.
Judy attended Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren. She received a bachelor's degree in piano performance and taught at both Fort Wayne Bible College and IPFW. Judy owned and operated Martin Music in Decatur for more than 40 years. Being a very talented pianist, she used her talents to play in the Messiah for several years at the First Mennonite Church in Berne, and also notably played for the USO Indiana Hoosiers IPFW in Greenland in 1969. She was previously the pianist/organist for First United Methodist Church, The Crossroad, 1st Presbyterian Church in Van Wert, Decatur United Brethren in Christ Church and others in the area.
Among survivors are her daughter, Melanie (Joe) Wolpert of Decatur; son, Matt (Dee Ann) Martin of Plainfield; and five grandchildren, Rileigh Wolpert, Sydni Wolpert, Quincy Wolpert, Kiersten Martin and Cooper Martin.
She was preceded in death by a half-brother, Ted Hakes.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Community Church in Decatur, with Pastor Jay Carter, Verlin Rice, Pastor Harold Klinker and Pastor Matt Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. Friday at Woodcrest Chapel; from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home; and one hour prior to services at the church Sunday.
Preferred memorials are to Adams County Community Foundation – Cancer Fund.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Sept. 6, 2019