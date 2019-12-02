|
Judith J. "Judy" Geimer, 77, Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 21, 1942, to the late George L. and Jenna A. (Eberts) Garrett. She married Jerry R. Donavan Jan. 21, 1961; he preceded her in death Nov. 8, 1992. On Sept. 22, 2002, she married Thomas D. Geimer.
She served as the assistant to the Clerk of the Court for the Derry District Court in Rockingham County, New Hampshire, and then also for the Medina District Court in Medina County, Ohio.
Judy then went on to work as the Administrative Assistant to the Dean at Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, for 12 years.
Judy loved to bake, enjoyed shopping and was an avid reader.
Among survivors are her husband of 17 years, Thomas D. Geimer of Decatur; sons, Daniel F. (Guylaine) Donavan of Hastings, Michigan, and Thomas D. (Theresa Vandervate) Geimer Jr. of Indianapolis; daughters, Kimberly S. Donavan of Decatur and Shireen D. (Erik Fortin) Geimer of Mt. Holly, Vermont; sisters-in-law, Kay Garrett of Springfield, Ohio, and Joyce (Tom) Schmidt of Avilla, Indiana, Joyce (Steve) Klema and Judy Whipple, both of Ohio; brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Mary) Geimer of Houston, Ohio, Donald (Sue) Geimer of Marshfield, Missouri, John (Judy) Donavan of Pataskala, Ohio, and James (Karen) Donavan of The Villages, Florida; grandchildren, Meagan (Brady) Hill, Adam Donavan, Margeau Donavan, Jennifer (Aaron) Nickulas, James (Kaitlyn Higgins) Watt, Aiyana Fortin, Natasha Fortin, Deondra Baker, Brittney Vandervate and Breanne Hakey; three great-grandchildren, Kirsten Donavan, Charles Hill and Kyler Page; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, James R. "Rod" Garrett of Springfield, Ohio; and a sister, Sharon L. Denis.
A Funeral Liturgy will be at 12 p.m. Saturday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Father David Ruppert officiating. Burial will be follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be for two hours prior to services Saturday, from 10 a.m.-12:00 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to The Hope Clinic in Decatur; or The James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 3, 2019