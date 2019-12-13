|
|
Judith Kay "Judy" Baumgartner, 76, of Rockford, Ohio, and formerly of Decatur, passed away early Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, 2019, at her residence. Judy was born in Adams County July 17, 1943, to the late Ralph Irvin and Esta (Tader) Otis. She married Robert W. Baumgartner on Dec. 17, 1959, in Peru, Indiana; he preceded her in death Nov. 4, 2016.
Judy attended Bethel Brethren Church in Berne and was a former longtime member of Grace Fellowship in Decatur.
She retired from Walmart in Decatur.
Among survivors are her four daughters, Tammy Singleton of Decatur, Vivian (Brett) Bixler of Rockford, Ohio, Tina Baumgartner of Decatur and Jewel Baumgartner of Decatur; two sons, Robert Baumgartner Jr. of Celina, Ohio, and Randy Baumgartner of Dunkirk, Indiana; two brothers, John Otis of Xenia, Ohio, and William "Bill" (Marlene) Otis of Van Wert, Ohio; four sisters, Bonnie (Lee) Smith of Monroeville, Donna (Don) Fifer of Decatur, Linda Woods of Decatur and Vicky Walker of Fort Wayne; 26 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Lois Ball and Lora McLamore; a brother, Bobby Lee Otis; and a son-in-law, Dean Singleton.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Dan York will officiate, and burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 13, 2019