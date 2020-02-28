Home

Judy Ann Plum


1943 - 2020
Judy Ann Plum Obituary
Judy Ann Plum, 76, Decatur, passed away Wednesday evening, Feb. 26, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest. She was born in Decatur Dec. 7, 1943, to the late Donald and Lucille (Fisher) Foreman.
She was a member of the Moose Lodge 1311 in Decatur and served in helping at the Hope Chest.
Judy was a graduate of Decatur High School and had been employed at General Electric in both Decatur and Linton, Indiana.
Among survivors are her brother, Kyle Foreman of Ashley, Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Jane Foreman of Decatur.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Plum; and a brother, Myles Foreman.
In accordance with Judy's wishes, no services will be held.
Preferred memorials are to Adams Woodcrest Activities Fund.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 28, 2020
