Karen S. Greenway, 70, Decatur, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her residence. Karen was born in Portland, Indiana, Aug. 30, 1949, to the late William Leo and Thelma DeLee (Blunt) Masonbrink.
Karen was a homemaker.
Among survivorts are her son, Anthony "Tony" Wilson of Fort Wayne; daughter, Angela Wilson of Decatur; two brothers, Gary (Ruby) Masonbrink of Butler and Les (Doris) Masonbrink of Florida; a sister, Diane Norton of North Carolina; five grandsons and eight great-grandchildren.
Per Karen and the family's wishes, there will be no services.
Preferred memorials are to the family, payable through the funeral home.
Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.