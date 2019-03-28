Kari J. (Houston) Jones, 38, Zurich, Switzerland, formerly of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, due to complications of a liver transplant. She was born in Fort Wayne May 28, 1980, to James and Carol (Schneidt) Houston.

She graduated from Bellmont High School in Decatur in 1999. Kari received her bachelor's degree in hospitality and tourism management from Purdue University in 2003. She married Brian Jones Nov. 27, 2004, in Key West, Florida.

Kari worked for Hyatt Hotel Corporation in the finance department since 2003. Her job allowed her to live in many places including Atlanta, Dallas, Indianapolis, Chicago and most recently Zurich. She was the co-founder of the Indiana Neuroendocrine Tumor and Carcinoid Cancer Group. Traveling, especially with her husband, was one of her greatest passions. She was fortunate to be able to visit many places all over the world, from China to Japan, India and the Middle East and all over Europe. She also enjoyed hiking, particularly in Switzerland, and was an avid reader.

Among survivors are her loving husband, Brian Jones of Zurich, Switzerland; mother, Carol Houston of Greenfield; twin brother, Courtney Houston of Greenfield; brother, Josh (Sara) Houston of Greenfield; nieces, Sydney and Jorja; nephew, Sam; parents-in-law, Edward and Linda Jones; and sister-in-law, Jessica Jones.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Houston.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. April 3 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Father Aaron Jenkins will be officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. April 2 at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. U.S. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140.

Preferred memorial contributions may be made to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, at netrf.org/donate or Cancer Support Community of Central Indiana at cancersupportindy.org/donate-now. Envelopes will also be available at the mortuary.

Online condolences may be made at www.erleweinmortuary.com. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary