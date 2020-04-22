|
Karl L. Fuhrman Jr., 61, Huntington, passed away April 15, 2020, at the Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born in Decatur June 21, 1958, to Karl and Ramona (Rousseau) Furhman Sr.
Among survivors are his father, Karl Fuhrman of Syracuse; step-father, "Dad" Sam (Pat) Tullis of Huntington; two sisters, Elizabeth "Beth" Shear of Fort Wayne and Tamara Ann (Jerry) Carter of Markle; brother, Sam Tullis Jr. of Huntington; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ramona Fuhrman-Tullis.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Preferred memorials are to Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Arrangements handled by Eastlund Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020