Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eastlund Funeral Home
7458 E. 1000 N
Syracuse, IN 46567
574 457-3144
Resources
More Obituaries for Karl Fuhrman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl L. Fuhrman Jr.


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karl L. Fuhrman Jr. Obituary
Karl L. Fuhrman Jr., 61, Huntington, passed away April 15, 2020, at the Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born in Decatur June 21, 1958, to Karl and Ramona (Rousseau) Furhman Sr.
Among survivors are his father, Karl Fuhrman of Syracuse; step-father, "Dad" Sam (Pat) Tullis of Huntington; two sisters, Elizabeth "Beth" Shear of Fort Wayne and Tamara Ann (Jerry) Carter of Markle; brother, Sam Tullis Jr. of Huntington; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ramona Fuhrman-Tullis.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Preferred memorials are to Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Arrangements handled by Eastlund Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -