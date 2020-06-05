Karl L. Fuhrman Jr.
1958 - 2020
Karl L. Fuhrman Jr., 61, Huntington, passed away April 15, 2020, at the Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born in Decatur June 21, 1958, to Karl and Ramona (Rousseau) Furhman Sr.
Among survivors are his father, Karl Fuhrman Sr. of Syracuse; step-father, Sam "Dad" (Pat) Tullis of Huntington; two sisters, Elizabeth "Beth" Shear of Fort Wayne and Tamara Ann (Jerry) Carter of Markle; brother, Sam Tullis Jr of Huntington; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ramona Fuhrman-Tullis.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. June 20 at the Eastlund Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to services from 3-4 p.m. Burial will follow at the McClintic cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Arrangements handled by Eastlund Funeral Home.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Eastlund Funeral Home
JUN
20
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Eastlund Funeral Home
