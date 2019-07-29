|
Karlene A. Colclasure, 63, Decatur, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at her residence following a battle with cancer. She was born in Decatur May 12, 1956, to the late Marvel L. and Dris M. (Miller) Adler Johnson. She was united in marriage to Brad Colclasure July 27, 1996, in Decatur.
Karlene loved and enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren. She loved decorating, doing crafts and enjoyed flowers. She was an avid bowler alongside her mother.
Among survivors are her husband, Brad Colclasure of Decatur; daughters, Jamie Bodle and Tonna (Chris) Slusher, both of Decatur; son, Josh (Sasha) Werst of Decatur; step-son, Aaron Colclasure; step-daughter, Amanda (Troy) Colclasure of Decatur; sisters, Brenda (Loren) Heckman and Sara B. (Sonny) Carper, both of Decatur; 24 grandchildren, Cody, Cory, Korbin, Cierra, Cerenity, Carisma, Anthony, Skyla, Hailey, Grant, Emilee, Nicole, Payton, Holden, Cayden, Xavier, Ian, Dehvyn, Gavin, Moon, Xzander, Raiden, Shaelyn and Hayden; and 10 great-grandchildren, Laney, Braiden, Jaxton, Neveah, Astris, Isaiah, Miloh, Luke, Remington and Ian Jr.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas A. Johnson; and son-in-law, Phil Bodle.
In keeping with Karlene's wishes, cremation was chosen. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to Hakuna-ma TaTas Team (checks payable Tonna Slusher).
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on July 30, 2019