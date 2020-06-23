Kathleen Fryback Paddock, 97, passed away unexpectedly at 5 a.m. Sunday, June 21. She was born Sept. 18, 1922, to the late Dee F. and Ireta B. Fryback of Decatur. She married L. Gray Paddock of Portland Feb. 18, 1945. The couple raised two sons together, Stephen and Geoff, before he preceded her in death April 26, 1991. In 2002, she married Carl S. (Bud) Offerle; he preceded her in death May 24, 2009.

A 1940 graduate of Decatur High School, Kathleen was the first female in her family to graduate from college, and the first in her family to earn two master's degrees in psychology and guidance counseling.

Kathleen was a well respected educator for 40 years. She always enjoyed seeing a former student at a restaurant or social function. She was also active in the community in the 1960s and 1970s, serving as president of Tri Kappa Sorority, president of the Allen County Mental Health Association and president of the Civic Theater Guild. She was also an active member of the Fort Wayne Fine Arts Commission and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. For many years, Kathleen and her husband, L. Gray Paddock, performed in the Civic Theater Follies. She also enjoyed her membership in the Fort Wayne Country Club and attending First Presbyterian Church.

She was a well respected professor at the Indiana University Division of General and Technical Studies at its former campus on Barr Street. In the early 1980s, she moved to the IPFW campus and continued her career as a professor of business and English, and as a guidance counselor. She was loved by her students, and loved teaching and counseling them on their potential careers. Prior to that, she taught at Roanoke, New Haven and North Side High Schools in the 1950s and 1960s.

When Kathleen retired in 1990, she started a second career for 10 years in real estate. She also enjoyed spending winters in Boca Raton, Florida.

In 2002, Kathleen was awarded a Sagamore of the Wabash for her accomplishments by Governor Frank O'Bannon, on her 80th birthday.

Among survivors are her two sons, Stephen (Barbara) Paddock of Boca Raton and Geoff Paddock of Fort Wayne; and two grandchildren, Bridget and Stephen Paddock II of Boca Raton.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 300 West Wayne Street, with the Reverend Annie Epling officiating. Burial will follow in Lindenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Road Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road.

Preferred memorials are to the wonderful nurses and support staff of Heartland Hospice; and to First Presbyterian Church.

