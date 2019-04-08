Home

Kathryn A. Prichard


1943 - 2019 Obituary
Kathryn A. Prichard Obituary
Kathryn A. Prichard, 76, Decatur, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born in Fort Wayne Jan. 16, 1943, to the late Homer L. and Clara (Morgan) Ratliff.
She worked in quality control for Phelps Dodge in Fort Wayne and was a member of the Local 963 I.U.E. Union for more than 20 years.
Kathryn enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking and tending to her rose garden.
Among survivors are a daughter, Shellie (Troy) Underwood of Chesapeake, Virginia; a son, Karry (Shelly) Prichard of Warsaw, Indiana; two sisters, Pamella (Robert) Underwood of St. Marys, Ohio, and Sylvia (Cliff) Gosner of Hudson, Indiana; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Cross; three brothers and a sister.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior from 3-4 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Chris Everett and burial will follow in Decatur Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the ACCF Angel Cancer Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019
