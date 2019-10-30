|
Kathryn E. Fruchte
Kathryn "Kathy" E. (Davis) Fruchte, 95, of Friendship Village in Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. She was born in Decatur June 5, 1924. After graduating from Decatur High School, she went on to study nursing at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie
In 1945, Kathy married her high school sweetheart, Donald R. Fruchte, and began raising two daughters, Terri and Ann. She eventually went back to work, sharing one nursing position at a community hospital with her neighbor, Gwen. When her daughters were older, she was a head nurse on a surgical floor at Grandview Hospital and pushed to have the first polio vaccine in Dayton.
She then went back to school to finish her fourth year of training in order to receive her degree. Kathy decided to work as a traveling nurse for the Head Start program, retiring from that position. She then started volunteering at Good Samaritan Hospital in the ortho-surgery care.
Kathy and Don were world travelers, always planning the next trip, with Don taking many pictures, making frames and hanging them on their walls. They were nursing home ombudsman, collected books for planned parenthood and also taught reading to foreign students. The couple also played bridge and earned many master points.
Among survivors are two daughters, Ann (Jim) Seybold and Terri (Jack) Hoernemann; grandchildren, Scott (Natalie) Seybold, Beth (Barry) Rush, Laura (Wade) Seybold and Kara (Josh) Jones; and nine great-grandchildren Matthew, Cora, Gabriella, Katherine, Ava, Alex, Lucy, Annalise and Emma.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 ½ years, Donald R. Fruchte.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fairview United Methodist Church, 828 W. Fairview Ave. Dayton, with Rev. Barbara Wiechel officiating. Private interment will be in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday.
Preferred memorials are to Fairview United Methodist Church; or .
Arrangements were handled by Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 31, 2019