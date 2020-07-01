Kathryn L. Brunner, 93, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her residence. Kathryn was born in St. Louis, Missouri, July 31, 1926, to the late Truman and Mildred (Martz) Heller. On June 24, 1945, she married Bill D. Brunner; he preceded her in death Jan. 7, 2010.
Kathryn was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and a member of the Builder's Sunday school class. She was also a member of the former Eastern Star Chapter in Decatur.
Among survivors are her two daughters, Nancy (Gary) Fifer and Cindy (John) Heimann, both of Decatur; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Drake.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, with Pastor Ernie Suman officiating. Burial will follow in the Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, and from 9-10 a.m. prior to services Friday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to St. Mark's United Methodist Church.
