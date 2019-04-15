Kathryn L. "Kathi" Cole, 71, Decatur, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Celina, Ohio, Jan. 23, 1948, to Charles and Mary (Heniser) Sutter. The family moved to Randolph County, Indiana, and she was raised in Ridgeville, Indiana.

She received her Associate's Degree in Accounting from Indiana Business College and worked as the bookkeeper for Adams County Truck Repair for many years. Prior to that, she was the owner and operator of Nine Mile Lumber.

Among survivors are her mother, Mary Sutter of Decatur; two sons, Matt Cole of Decatur and David (Emily) Cole of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Riley, Keegan, Cooper and Carson Cole of Appleton, Wisconsin, and Zoe Jensen of Fort Wayne; "adopted" daughter, Melissa Cook of Decatur; and "adopted" grandchildren, Nevan and Faith Cook of Decatur.

She was preceded in death by her companion, Don E. Cook, March 12, 2017; her brother, Larry Sutter; and her father, Charles Sutter.

Per Kathi's request, there will be no visitation or services.

Arrangements were handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 16, 2019