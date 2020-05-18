Kathryn M. Beery, 77, Decatur, passed away May 16, 2020, at the Ossian Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Crawfordsville, Indiana, Jan. 20, 1943, to the late Floyd and Loretta Mae (Meese) Hullinger. Kathryn was married Sept. 28, 1963, to Michael L. Beery; he preceded her in death July 5, 2007.

Kathryn attended the Bridge Community Church in Decatur until her health prevented her from continuing to attend. She loved golfing and was active in the Ladies Golf League in Decatur for many years.

Always having a strong work ethic, she was a waitress at the Back 40 restaurant in Decatur, a former hairdresser, a deli manager at Scott's in Decatur, co-owner of the Country Corner Deli in Monroe and current owner of Decatur U-Stor-It.

Kathryn was an avid shopper and collector of many unique items. She had a very caring heart, and wouldn't turn away those who were in need. She loved children in general, but loved her grandchildren most of all. Her life revolved around her work and family. She would participate and support the various activities her grandchildren were involved with. She was the matriarch of not only her immediate family, but also her siblings … she will be sorely missed by all of them.

Among survivors are her sons, Chris Beery of Decatur, Tim (Cindy) Beery of Decatur, daughter, Missy (Jesse) Faurote of Decatur; sisters, Beverly Clayton of Tucson, Arizona, Pat (Billy) Kurtz of Mesa, Arizona, Connie Cauble of Decatur, Sandy (Kenny) Warner of Bluffton and Cindy McLaughlin of Decatur; brothers, Bill (Shirley) Hullinger of Kendallville, Indiana, Rick Hullinger of Monroeville and Tom (Vickey) Hullinger of New Haven; sister-in-law, Sharon Hullinger of Wolcottville, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Danielle (Zack) Soutendijk, Holly (Justin) Lose, Kylie (Cody) Cozad, Bailey Beery, Nicholas Faurote, Grace Faurote, Paul Faurote and Emy Faurote; one great-grandchild, Henry Soutendijk, and another great-granddaughter expected in June.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry and Jim Hullinger.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur. Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Your cooperation is appreciated.

A private family service will be held Thursday at the funeral home. Friends are invited to visit and "like" the Zwick & Jahn Facebook page, where a video of the service will be posted. Interment will follow in the Decatur Cemetery.

Preferred Memorials are to St Jude Children's Hospital.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

