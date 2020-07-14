1/1
Kathryn S. "Kathy" (Pugh) Marquart
Kathryn "Kathy" S. (Pugh) Marquart, Van Wert, Ohio, passed away July 12, 2020. Kathy was born in Van Wert to the late Charles and Carolyn (Searfoss) Pugh. On Nov. 18, 1983, she was united in marriage to Harold Marquart; he survives.
She was a compassionate woman who cared especially for children. She spent many years babysitting, and was a mother figure to many. Caring for children was very dear to her heart.
Kathy loved to travel, go on vacation, shop QVC, visit the casinos and spend time with her beloved family. She loved Christmas, including decorating, making Christmas candy or Christmas sweets of all and any kind. Kathy absolutely loved Christmas and it brought her so much joy to celebrate the holidays with her family.
Among survivors are her children, Tracy and Charolette Marquart, Melissa Marquart, Saundra Marquart, Nicole Marquart, Courtney and Bart Barthels; brothers, Bob Pugh, Charles Pugh and Jerald Brown; sisters, Linda Lautzenheiser of Decatur, Janet Turner, Ethel Wilson of Coldwater, Carol Hoffman and Ruth Dameron; grandchildren, Dylan Marquart, Rayna Marquart, Spencer Blue, Justin Blue and Madilynn Thompson; and one great-grandchild, Luna Barthels.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, 722 S. Washington St. in Van Wert. A private, family only funeral service will be held.
Although family and friends are invited to attend Kathryn's visitation, we continue to be cautious and concerned for those who are most vulnerable, the elderly and those with serious health issues. We strongly urge everyone to remain vigilant and respect the wellbeing of the members of Kathryn's family and friends who are at risk. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings as able.
Preferred memorials may be sent to the family.
Arrangements handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
(419) 238-1112
