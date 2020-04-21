|
Katie Grigsby, 21, Decatur, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, in Fort Wayne. She was born in Bluffton Nov. 16, 1998, to Edward and Michelle (Gierhart) Grigsby.
She is a graduate of Bellmont High School.
Among survivors are her parents, Edward and Michelle Grigsby of Pennville, Indiana; brother, Caleb Grigsby of Portland; two sisters, Haley Stone of Portland and Elizabeth Caylor of Winchester, Indiana; grandparents, Gordon Grigsby of Portland, Debbie Grigsby of Portland, Tammy McDavid of Pennville and Curtis Gierhart of Winchester; great-grandparents, Ed Grigsby of Hazzard, Kentucky, and Esther Gierhart of Knightstown, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
A virtual visitation and candlelight vigil will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday on the Facebook page of Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home.
Private visitation will be held Wednesday at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Graveside services will follow at IOOF Twin Hill Cemetery in Pennville.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 22, 2020