Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Facebook page of Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home
Katie Grigsby


1998 - 2020
Katie Grigsby Obituary
Katie Grigsby, 21, Decatur, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, in Fort Wayne. She was born in Bluffton Nov. 16, 1998, to Edward and Michelle (Gierhart) Grigsby.
She is a graduate of Bellmont High School.
Among survivors are her parents, Edward and Michelle Grigsby of Pennville, Indiana; brother, Caleb Grigsby of Portland; two sisters, Haley Stone of Portland and Elizabeth Caylor of Winchester, Indiana; grandparents, Gordon Grigsby of Portland, Debbie Grigsby of Portland, Tammy McDavid of Pennville and Curtis Gierhart of Winchester; great-grandparents, Ed Grigsby of Hazzard, Kentucky, and Esther Gierhart of Knightstown, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
A virtual visitation and candlelight vigil will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday on the Facebook page of Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home.
Private visitation will be held Wednesday at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Graveside services will follow at IOOF Twin Hill Cemetery in Pennville.
Online condolences may be made at www.williamsonspencer.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 22, 2020
