Kaye Frances Lobsiger, 80, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. She was born in Decatur to the late Charles I. and Frances E. (Schlickman) Heare. She married James Lobsiger June 9, 1956; he survives. Kaye and James shared a blessed 63 years of marriage.
Kaye worked for Citizen Telephone Co., East Allen County Schools and was an administrative assistant for 24 years.
She was an active member and deacon of First Presbyterian Church, a member of Ladies of the Nile and past president of Lamp Lighters Dance Club.
Kaye enjoyed baking, dancing, playing cards, traveling and going on cruises. Above all else, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Among survivors are her children, Rebecca K. (Steve) Lobsiger-Lamier and Jeffery A. (Gregorio) Lobsiger; siblings, Robert Heare, Charles Heare, Emily Ripley and Michael Heare; granddaughter, Jillianne (Jason) Reichard; and grandson, Jacob Lamier; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Kaye Reichard and Charlee Mae Reichard.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, James Fletchall.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, and for one hour prior to services Friday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to ; or First Presbyterian Church Buildings and Grounds.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019