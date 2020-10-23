1/1
KC Rose Longberry
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KC's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KC Rose Longberry, 28, Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born in Fort Wayne Aug. 10, 1992, to Olga Longberry and the late Vincent Longberry.
KC was employed as a teller at Three Rivers Federal Credit Union in Fort Wayne and had just recently received a promotion from that position.
She was the life of the party … and the "cool aunt." She radiated happiness and positivity to those around her, which was contagious. She would learn from her mistakes and move forward with her life. She was very personable, outgoing, empathetic and kind-hearted to others.
She enjoyed hiking, traveling, kayaking and being outside for any type of physical exercise or activity.
Among survivors are her mother, Olga Longberry of Decatur; sisters, Sunny Marie Longberry of Willshire, Ohio, and Sammi Grace Longberry of Decatur; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Rose Aguilar of Decatur; paternal grandmother, LouAnn Longberry of Fort Wayne; nieces and nephews, Cypress Thornton, Asher Longberry, Lyndon Thornton, Reid Seip, Rowan Seip, and Mileena Marker.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vincent, Oct. 20, 2006; and her paternal grandfather, Gilbert James Longberry.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 4-8 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1703 High St. in Decatur.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Knights of Columbus Hall
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved