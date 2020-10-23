KC Rose Longberry, 28, Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born in Fort Wayne Aug. 10, 1992, to Olga Longberry and the late Vincent Longberry.

KC was employed as a teller at Three Rivers Federal Credit Union in Fort Wayne and had just recently received a promotion from that position.

She was the life of the party … and the "cool aunt." She radiated happiness and positivity to those around her, which was contagious. She would learn from her mistakes and move forward with her life. She was very personable, outgoing, empathetic and kind-hearted to others.

She enjoyed hiking, traveling, kayaking and being outside for any type of physical exercise or activity.

Among survivors are her mother, Olga Longberry of Decatur; sisters, Sunny Marie Longberry of Willshire, Ohio, and Sammi Grace Longberry of Decatur; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Rose Aguilar of Decatur; paternal grandmother, LouAnn Longberry of Fort Wayne; nieces and nephews, Cypress Thornton, Asher Longberry, Lyndon Thornton, Reid Seip, Rowan Seip, and Mileena Marker.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vincent, Oct. 20, 2006; and her paternal grandfather, Gilbert James Longberry.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 4-8 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1703 High St. in Decatur.

Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.



