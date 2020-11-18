1/1
Keith P, Krueckeberg
1987 - 2020
Keith P. Krueckeberg, 33, Pierceton, passed away Nov. 6, 2020, at his residence following an accident. He was born in Decatur Feb. 18, 1987, to Donald W. and Penny (Elser) Krueckeberg.
Keith loved working on motorcycles and cars. He also enjoyed woodworking, music, fishing and cooking. He loved his dogs and his newest Siberian husky, Storm.
He was a construction worker and worked for several companies around the area.
Among survivors are his parents, Donald W. and Penny Krueckeberg; maternal grandmother, Peggy Elser; paternal grandmother, Olga Krueckeberg; four aunts, Julie (Kert) Resler, Jodi (Dan Hedke) McFarlane, Missy (Todd) Knafel and Linda Davis; two uncles, Randy (Becky) Krueckeberg and Roger (Chris) Krueckeberg; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harold Elser; paternal grandfather, Arthur Krueckeberg; and a cousin, Joshua Resler.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home-Churubusco Chapel.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheetsandchilds.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
