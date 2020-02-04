|
|
Ken W. Watkins, 94, Decatur, passed away Feb. 1, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. He was born April 20, 1925, in Anderson, Indiana, to the late Lynwood and Helen (Moyer) Watkins. Ken was united in marriage to Lavon "Bonnie" Strickler Aug. 21, 1949, in Decatur; she preceded him in death Feb. 5, 2019.
Ken was a teacher at Adams Central Community Schools for 11 years, and also taught at North Adams Community Schools. He managed the Decatur Community Center and was an A.V. supervisor at North Adams Community Schools.
He proudly served our country as a Major in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II and also served for many years in the Air Force Reserve following the war.
Ken was a longtime active member of the Decatur Church of God. He was also former president of the Optimist Club of Decatur and member of the American Legion Post 43.
Ken was known as an avid FOX News watcher.
Among survivors are his two daughters, Angie (Jim) Foreman of Decatur and Robin (Phil Emenhiser) Woten of Decatur; brother-in-law, Larry ( Sue) Strickler of Payne, Ohio; four grandchildren, Nick (Jill Krick) Foreman, Arron (Kendall) Foreman, Nathaniel (Shay Moorman) Woten and Tim (Tera Woolley) Woten; and one great-grandson, Simeon Foreman.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Plew; brother, Keith Watkins; and a grandson, Ryan Woten.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Decatur Church of God, with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Decatur Cemetery, with military graveside honors by American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Woodcrest Chapel, and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to the Decatur Church of God Worship Arts.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020