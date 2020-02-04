Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Decatur Church of God
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Decatur Church of God
Interment
Following Services
Decatur Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken W. Watkins


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ken W. Watkins Obituary
Ken W. Watkins, 94, Decatur, passed away Feb. 1, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. He was born April 20, 1925, in Anderson, Indiana, to the late Lynwood and Helen (Moyer) Watkins. Ken was united in marriage to Lavon "Bonnie" Strickler Aug. 21, 1949, in Decatur; she preceded him in death Feb. 5, 2019.
Ken was a teacher at Adams Central Community Schools for 11 years, and also taught at North Adams Community Schools. He managed the Decatur Community Center and was an A.V. supervisor at North Adams Community Schools.
He proudly served our country as a Major in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II and also served for many years in the Air Force Reserve following the war.
Ken was a longtime active member of the Decatur Church of God. He was also former president of the Optimist Club of Decatur and member of the American Legion Post 43.
Ken was known as an avid FOX News watcher.
Among survivors are his two daughters, Angie (Jim) Foreman of Decatur and Robin (Phil Emenhiser) Woten of Decatur; brother-in-law, Larry ( Sue) Strickler of Payne, Ohio; four grandchildren, Nick (Jill Krick) Foreman, Arron (Kendall) Foreman, Nathaniel (Shay Moorman) Woten and Tim (Tera Woolley) Woten; and one great-grandson, Simeon Foreman. 
He was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Plew; brother, Keith Watkins; and a grandson, Ryan Woten.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Decatur Church of God, with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Decatur Cemetery, with military graveside honors by American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Woodcrest Chapel, and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to the Decatur Church of God Worship Arts.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ken's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -