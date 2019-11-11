|
|
Kenise M. Rumschlag, 53, Decatur, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Coventry Meadows Health Care following a brief illness. She was the daughter of Jerome Rumschlag and Lois (Geimer) Rumschlag.
Kenise was a 1984 graduate of Bellmont High School, and a 1986 graduate of Vincennes University, with an Associates Degree in Art.
Kenise is fondly remembered by her family and friends for her quick wit and beautiful smile. She loved drawing, enjoyed reading and gardening, especially flowers and herbs. The true joy of her life was her son, Daniel.
Among survivors are her son, Daniel Edwards; mother, Lois Rumschlag; and siblings, Elizabeth (Charles) Iacobucci, Mike (Ann) Rumschlag, Sam (Lily) Rumschlag, Phil (Brenda) Rumschlag, Leo (Judy) Rumschlag, Harry (Karen) Rumschlag, Paul Rumschlag, Pam (Bruce) Robinson, Barb (Phil) Marcum, Gerry (Kim) Rumschlag, Rusty (Gaylene) Rumschlag, Patrick (Amy) Rumschlag and Ned (Laura) Rumschlag.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerome; and a sister Annette Rumschlag.
Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mount Victory United Brethren Church, 6976E C.R. 900N in Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Jon Crider will officiate and burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Decatur.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests preferred memorials to Daniel Edwards guardianship.
Online condolences may be made at www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements handled by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N Main St., Avilla.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019