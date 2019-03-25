Home

Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Kenneth Buuck


Kenneth Buuck Obituary
Kenneth Buuck, 73, Hoagland, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Majestic Care Nursing Home in New Haven. He was born in Wells County Dec. 6, 1945, to the late Robert and Geraldine (Gallmeyer) Buuck.
Ken was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen.
He really enjoyed his garden tractor and was a well-known fixture driving around Hoagland.
Among survivors are a sister, Colleen Fuhrmann of Hoagland; two nieces, Michelle Fuhrmann and Kelly Goble; two great-nieces and one great-nephew.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen, with Pastor Peter Brock officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Lutheran Cemetery-Bingen.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services at the church Tuesday.
Preferred memorials are to made to St. John Lutheran Church – 175th Anniversary Mission.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019
