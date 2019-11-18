|
|
Kenneth J. Miller, 74, Decatur, passed away early Sunday morning, Nov. 17, 2019, at Adams Heritage in Monroeville. He was born in Fort Wayne March 28, 1945, to Jerome C. "Jerry" and Olive M. (Zurbrugg) Miller. He was united in marriage to Ruth Ann McCullough Sept. 7, 1991, at Decatur Church of God; she survives.
Kenneth served his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years.
He was a member of Decatur Church of God, where he served on the Board of Buildings and Grounds as the vice-chairman. He was also active in Men's Fellowship, taught Sunday school and served as an usher. He was a member of the American Legion Post 43 in Decatur.
He retired from Thunderbird in Decatur.
He enjoyed woodworking, was a NASCAR fan and had a great sense of humor.
Among survivors are his three sisters, Theresa (Gary) Priddy of Convoy, Ohio; Anita (Terry) Kahn of Kingsland, Indiana; Nina (Harry) Miller of Franklin, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Francis Miller, on Oct. 24, 1979.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 43. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery Nov. 22 in Marion.
Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, and one hour prior to services Thursday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Honor Flight of NE Indiana.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019