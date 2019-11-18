Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth J. Miller


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth J. Miller Obituary
Kenneth J. Miller, 74, Decatur, passed away early Sunday morning, Nov. 17, 2019, at Adams Heritage in Monroeville. He was born in Fort Wayne March 28, 1945, to Jerome C. "Jerry" and Olive M. (Zurbrugg) Miller. He was united in marriage to Ruth Ann McCullough Sept. 7, 1991, at Decatur Church of God; she survives.
Kenneth served his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years.
He was a member of Decatur Church of God, where he served on the Board of Buildings and Grounds as the vice-chairman. He was also active in Men's Fellowship, taught Sunday school and served as an usher. He was a member of the American Legion Post 43 in Decatur.
He retired from Thunderbird in Decatur.
He enjoyed woodworking, was a NASCAR fan and had a great sense of humor.
Among survivors are his three sisters, Theresa (Gary) Priddy of Convoy, Ohio; Anita (Terry) Kahn of Kingsland, Indiana; Nina (Harry) Miller of Franklin, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Francis Miller, on Oct. 24, 1979.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 43. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery Nov. 22 in Marion.
Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, and one hour prior to services Thursday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Honor Flight of NE Indiana.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -