Kenneth Lee Kolter, 75, Fort Wayne, went to be with Jesus Sunday afternoon, March 24, 2019, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born in Decatur Feb. 6, 1944, to the late Robert M. and Pauline L. (Lee) Kolter. He was united in marriage to Esther J. Feasel March 28, 1964 in Decatur.

He was a member of St. Michael Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. He was a former member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne and a member of the Local Union 669 Sprinkler Fitters.

Ken started working at Shambaugh & Sons in 1968 in Fort Wayne where he continued for 23 years. It was during this time he received his journeyman certification after completing courses through Penn State. Ken then worked for Project Design and Piping in Fort Wayne before forming Kolter Fire Protection. He then returned to Shambaugh & Sons to finish his career, retiring in 1999.

Ken loved watching sports and playing golf. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Family was very important to him. As Ken's children were growing up, he coached little league in Hoagland for several years. For about 25 years, Ken and Esther enjoyed vacationing in Florida.

Among survivors are his wife of 55 years, Esther J. Kolter of Fort Wayne; son, David A. (Dawn) Kolter of Fort Wayne; two daughters, Amy L. (Rick) Gordon of Terre Haute and Julie A. (Ryan) Brunton of Hoagland; eight grandchildren, Brittany Anders, Courtney Dyer, Hillary Kolter, Katelynn Gordon, Pierce Gordon, Josie Brunton, Gabriel Brunton and Jacob Brunton; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Jean A. Fizer.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with Rev. Ernie Feasel officiating.

A memorial visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Saturday and one hour prior to services Sunday, also at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to St. Michael Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019