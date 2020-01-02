|
Kent A. Steffen, 64, Monroe, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Adams County July 20, 1955, to the late Louis and Earleen B. (Frauhiger) Steffen. He married Lisa A. (Evans) Steffen Sept. 24, 2011, in Bluffton; she survives in Monroe.
Kent was a 1973 graduate of Adams Central High School. Following graduation, he was employed by General Electric and BAE Systems in Fort Wayne, retiring in 2017.
He attended the Church of God in Decatur, and was member of the Blue Creek Township Conservation Club and the NRA.
Kent enjoyed gun collecting, hunting trips with his family and antique car collecting. He enjoyed spending time with family at their lake cottage and having morning coffee with the guys at the water filtration plant in Monroe.
Among survivors are a brother, Keith (Marie) Steffen of Oregon City, Oregon; two stepchildren, Ian (Erin) Gilbert of Decatur and Shelby (Brian) Garcia of Hoagland; five grandchildren, Brendan and Carly Gilbert and Owen, Elliana and Isla Garcia; two nephews, Daniel (Hillary) Steffen and Isaac Steffen, all of Oregon; one niece, Rachel (David) French of California; and great-niece and great-nephew, Beatrice Steffen and Louis Steffen, both of Oregon.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Goodwin- Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Steve Frauhiger will officiate and burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, and one hour prior to services Saturday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Adams County Cancer Coalition, 313 W. Jefferson St. #302 Decatur, IN 46733
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020