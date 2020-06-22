Kevin Joseph Emmanuel McDonald, 39, Rockford, Ohio, passed away early Thursday morning, June 18, 2020, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
Among survivors are his wife, Brandy McDonald of Rockford; daughters, Lillian (Max) McVety of Rockford and Samara McDonald at home; son, Russell McDonald at home; granddaughter, Zoey McVety of Celina, Ohio; mother and step-father, Cindy and Les Marckel of Decatur; maternal grandfather, Rev. Dr. Robert (Louise) Stuck of Peru, Indiana; five sisters, Rachel McDonald, Sarah (Adam) Miller, Naomi (Brett) Melching, Melanie (Kent) Kershner, Abby (Jason) Bird, all of Decatur; Brandy's family including parents, Tim and Rebecca Hunnicutt of Rockford; three sisters, Rachael (Daniel) Girard of Decatur, Natasha Hunnicutt of Rockford and Tessa (Cody) Vogel of Mendon, Ohio; and brother, Joseph (Elisabeth) Hunnicutt of Van Wert.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Nelda Stuck; paternal grandparents, Hoy and June McDonald; and brother-in-law, Will Wolfe.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church-Schumm in rural Willshire, Ohio.
Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services at the church Wednesday.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.