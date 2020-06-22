Kevin Joseph McDonald
1981-2020
Kevin Joseph Emmanuel McDonald, 39, Rockford, Ohio, passed away early Thursday morning, June 18, 2020, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
Among survivors are his wife, Brandy McDonald of Rockford; daughters, Lillian (Max) McVety of Rockford and Samara McDonald at home; son, Russell McDonald at home; granddaughter, Zoey McVety of Celina, Ohio; mother and step-father, Cindy and Les Marckel of Decatur; maternal grandfather, Rev. Dr. Robert (Louise) Stuck of Peru, Indiana; five sisters, Rachel McDonald, Sarah (Adam) Miller, Naomi (Brett) Melching, Melanie (Kent) Kershner, Abby (Jason) Bird, all of Decatur; Brandy's family including parents, Tim and Rebecca Hunnicutt of Rockford; three sisters, Rachael (Daniel) Girard of Decatur, Natasha Hunnicutt of Rockford and Tessa (Cody) Vogel of Mendon, Ohio; and brother, Joseph (Elisabeth) Hunnicutt of Van Wert.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Nelda Stuck; paternal grandparents, Hoy and June McDonald; and brother-in-law, Will Wolfe.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church-Schumm in rural Willshire, Ohio.
Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services at the church Wednesday.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
