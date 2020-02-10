|
Kevin L. "Barney" McBarnes, 66, Decatur, died peacefully Thursday evening, Feb. 6, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family following a four month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Decatur July 13, 1953, to Melvin E. and Theresa M. (Kohne) McBarnes.
Kevin was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus 864, Moose Lodge 1311 and Elks Lodge 993, all in Decatur.
A 1972 graduate of Bellmont High School, Kevin participated in wrestling, track and football. He was the first player in Bellmont history to achieve more than 1,000 yards rushing in one season.
During high school, he worked for Kohne Farms with his uncles, where he developed his passion for farming. He retired from Fleetwood in Decatur in 2013, and had worked at Peterson Grain during harvest season. He started his own business as Kevin McBarnes Excavating, which he still actively ran until his diagnosis in October 2019.
Kevin collected antique John Deere tractors and crawlers. He was also an avid coin collector. He enjoyed golf, bowling, softball and flag football, participating on many teams in the Decatur area. He was active in a monthly card club with several lifelong friends.
He was a very generous man and supporter of Adams County 4-H, St. Joe Smoker, Whitetails Unlimited and Adams County's local fire departments. Kevin's greatest loves were his nieces and nephews. He loved to tease them endlessly and spoil them rotten before sending them back to their parents.
Among survivors are his mother, Theresa M. McBarnes of Decatur; two sisters, Diane (Brad) Schrock of Berne and Karla (Gary) Grove of Decatur; two brothers, Dennis McBarnes and Kent (Amy) McBarnes, both of Decatur; nieces and nephews, Rhonda (Seth) Isch, Lindsey (John) Hoffman, Patrick, Breckan, Megan and Logan McBarnes; great-nieces and great-nephews, Natalie Young, Izzy and Eli Isch, Preston, Morgan and Lauren Hoffman; and his faithful 95 pound German Shepherd companion, "Gator."
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin, on June 13, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur, with Father Dave Ruppert officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur. The family requests casual dress.
Preferred memorials are to Adams County 4-H or St. Joe Smoker Fund.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 8, 2020